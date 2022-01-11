Becky Lynch plays major role in determining her opponent for Royal Rumble

It looks like Becky Lynch has handpicked her next opponent for the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view on RAW.

The main event for the red brand featured a triple-threat match between Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Doudrop to determine the new No. 1 contender to Big Time Becks' RAW Women's Championship.

Lynch got involved in the match by causing a distraction to Belair, which later allowed Doudrop to pin Liv Morgan.

Lynch then entered the ring and proceeded to shake Doudrop's hand but ended up slapping her instead. She then tried to take down her future opponent with the Manhandle Slam, but Eva Marie's former protege blocked it and forced the former to retreat.

Lynch continued to insult Doudrop from the outside, stating that she could become the No. 1 contender because of her interference as the show went off-air.

Why did Becky Lynch want to face Doudrop?

While Becky Lynch has defeated both Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair, she has never faced Doudrop before. However, The Man showed interest in meeting Doudrop by acknowledging their Celtic heritage on Twitter.

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Beat Liv twice

Beat Bianca in 26 seconds

I like having a Celt in the mix, but I’ll drop Doudrop too if the time comes



She also said something similar along the lines on last week's RAW Talk after the No. 1 contender's match was made official.

"A triple threat? [Becky then inquires about who's involved] Wait, Doudrop? When did Doudrop get in? Huh. Doudrop. A Fellow Celt. Maybe there's something to that. A couple of Celts getting together, overthrow the Yanks. Doudrop. Huh. Doudrop,” said Lynch. (H/T- Fightful)

Hence, one could argue that Lynch predicted Doudrop would become her next opponent. But as to why Lynch would choose to face Doudrop from a storyline perspective is still not clear.

Perhaps she thought that "a fellow Celt" might go easy on her? We will have to wait until Royal Rumble to find that out.

What is your take on Doudrop becoming the new number one contender to the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know in the comments below!

