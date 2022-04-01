"It pi**ed me way off" - Becky Lynch was legitimately angry during recent WWE match

Becky Lynch recently expressed frustration over the WrestleMania sign catching fire when she faced Doudrop at WWE Royal Rumble 2022.

The RAW Women's Championship match between the two women occurred right after Ronda Rousey's victory in this year's Royal Rumble contest. Due to WWE's pyro celebrations following Rousey's win, the WrestleMania sign caught alight, and fans sitting directly underneath had to be evacuated.

Speaking to BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, Becky Lynch mentioned how the crowd's attention seemed "all over the place" due to the incident:

"Oh, it pi**ed me way off," said Lynch. "'Cause the attention went with the sign! Yes, of course [she noticed the melting WrestleMania sign]. You've got to listen to the audience. You've got to know what's going on. That's how you become a great performer. So, it was early in the match and I thought it was going great. Then I notice everybody's attention is just all over the place and people are turning away, and they're looking up at something." [24:33-25:01]

Although fans in attendance seemed distracted, Big Time Becks went on with the match and defeated Doudrop in 13 minutes.

When the RAW Women's Champion first noticed that fans were distracted from the match, it took a while for her to see what was really going on. Lynch spoke about her reaction when she locked Doudrop in a hold during the bout:

"I'm going, 'What is that? A celebrity over there? What's going on? What's everybody looking at?' I had her [Doudrop] in a hold, and then I heard them going, 'You're on fire,'" Lynch recalled. "And I'm like, 'Well, of course I'm on fire. I'm fantastic.' Then I noticed a fire extinguisher came out and they started spraying it up, and I was like, 'Ah. [The WrestleMania sign] is on fire.'" [25:01-25:20]

After WWE's crew members extinguished the fire, they put the WrestleMania sign back into place so that fans could get back into their seats for the rest of the event.

Following her match at Royal Rumble 2022, Becky Lynch had a clever reaction to the incident, and you can check it out HERE.

