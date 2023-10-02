Becky Lynch made history following her win at NXT No Mercy

Becky Lynch is arguably the biggest name in women's wrestling currently. The Man has various accolades to her name. Recently, Becky added another feather to her cap following her match against Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy.

Becky Lynch defended her NXT Women's Championship in a grueling Extreme Rules match against former champion Tiffany Stratton in the main event of NXT No Mercy. The two were engaged in a highly physical battle for the championship gold.

The main event of No Mercy was historic, not only for Lynch but for women's wrestling in general, as The Man has become the woman with the most main event matches on premium live events (or pay-per-views) in the history of WWE.

The Wrestling Guru pointed out the same in a recent Instagram post. You can have a look at the post below:

"Becky Lynch has the most main PPV events out of any woman in WWE history at 7. Royal Rumble 2018, TLC 2018, Wrestlemania 35, Extreme Rules 2019, Survivor Series 2019, TLC 2019 NXT, No Mercy [2023]"

After the match, the NXT Women's Champion showed respect towards her opponent by praising her. Becky also disclosed that she busted her arm open during the fight.

Becky Lynch has high regard for Tiffany Stratton

The current NXT Women's Champion has praised Tiffany Stratton on multiple occasions. In the buildup to the match at No Mercy, The Man talked about her abilities in an interview with INSIGHT.

"Tiffany is one of those people that got a rocket strapped to her. She comes in, looks like a million bucks, can do everything under the sun. She can flip, she can lift, she's strong, she's got a character, she's got everything," she said.

The Man further added:

"I think Tiffany has everything that it takes to be a super, superstar. But it comes down to what's in her heart. That's what I wanna do. I wanna push her. I wanna see how extreme she's willing to go. Like how much can she take and keep coming back? That's what an Extreme Rules Match is, you know."

Which woman will break Becky's record of most PPV main event appearances? Sound off in the comments section below.