Becky Lynch makes bold claim ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch is fairly confident of her chances in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Big Time Becks will compete in the high-stakes ladder match alongside Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Liv Morgan from RAW, while Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi will represent the blue brand. Becky punched her ticket to Vegas on RAW this week, defeating a bunch of other female stars in a Last Chance Elimination Match.

Lynch's response to a tweet from Sportskeeda Wrestling made it clear that she intends to go all the way at the upcoming premium live event. Big Time Becks replied "obviously" to the tweet asking if she could claim the Money in the Bank briefcase on Saturday:

WWE Legend The Undertaker believes Becky Lynch is "on a whole other level"

Becky Lynch has been the face of the WWE women's division since her return at SummerSlam last year. The six-time women's champion defeated Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to reclaim her position at the top.

While she's no longer a champion, Big Time Becks is a prominent figure on the red brand and is often a part of compelling storylines.

The Undertaker recently shared his thoughts on WWE's women's division. The Deadman said Bianca is just getting started, while Becky is a step above the others and has the potential to be on top for a long time:

“The women’s division is really, really good,” said The Deadman. “Bianca has only scratched the surface of the star she’s going to be. She’s got such an incredible personality. She’s someone I really want to see succeed. And Becky is just on a whole other level. You never know what’s coming next. Watching what she’s doing, it’s clear she has the potential to be on top for a long time.”

While Becky Lynch fancies her chances in the upcoming ladder match, her recent track record isn't in her favor. The former RAW Women's Champion has been in a downward spiral since dropping the title to Bianca Belair. Winning the Money in the Bank briefcase could be her last chance at salvation.

