Becky Lynch makes massive personal announcement after RAW goes off-air

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch made a big announcement after RAW went off the air tonight.

On RAW, The Man defeated Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match. After the bout, Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley came out and had an intense face-off with Lynch.

After the show went off the air, Becky Lynch made a personal announcement and revealed that she became an American citizen earlier today.

Expand Tweet

Lynch has been eyeing the Women's World Championship for quite some time now. She earned the opportunity to face Rhea Ripley for the belt after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the namesake event in Perth.

Lynch is hell-bent on defeating Ripley for the belt at WrestleMania XL. She has already done it all in the business but has never beaten The Nightmare in singles competition.

As for Mami, she recently headlined Elimination Chamber: Perth and retained her Women's World Title against Nia Jax. She is possibly the strongest female star in WWE today and has been unstoppable for almost a year since winning the belt at WrestleMania 39.

Lynch vs Ripley is bound to be an instant classic at 'Mania.

Poll : Are you excited about Becky Lynch vs Rhea Ripley? Yes! Meh! 0 votes View Discussion