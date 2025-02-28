Becky Lynch makes rare appearance amid WWE absence

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE programming since May 2024. A new photo of her has now surfaced online amid rumors of a return to the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Lynch's last match in WWE was against Liv Morgan on the May 27, 2024, edition of RAW. Her contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired shortly after, and she has mostly stayed away from the limelight, focusing on her non-wrestling projects.

It was revealed last month that Big Time Becks reportedly signed a new deal with WWE, though she hasn't returned to programming yet. Amid her absence, Becky Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins, were recently spotted in a gym/school, seemingly helping in late wrestling legend Antonio Inoki's grandson, Naoto Inoki's, training.

Former WWE star opens up about an interesting incident with Becky Lynch

While speaking during her interview with Metro UK, Nixon Newell (fka Tegan Nox) recalled how Big Time Becks ribbed her for having a similar look and name to the former RAW Women's Champion.

Newell revealed that she almost considered shaving her head during the interaction with Becky Lynch.

"She was away, and I had the flamed-colored hair, like red, yellows, oranges, just this big red hair. And when she came back, she went, 'Oh, so not only you’re stealing my hair, but you’re stealing my name, too!' I was like, 'No, no, no, no, I can change, no, Nox is a Harry Potter spell, this hair is red, it’s not orange, I promise!‘ She’s like, 'I’m ribbing you; it’s fine!' I was like, '[breathing a sigh of relief] Oh, okay! Because I will go shave my head right now!''' Newell said. [H/T: Metro UK]

It will be interesting to see when Lynch makes her return to the sports entertainment juggernaut and if she plays a major role at WrestleMania 41.

