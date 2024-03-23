Becky Lynch makes special announcement ahead of WWE SmackDown

Becky Lynch surprised her fans by making a special announcement on social media ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Lynch has been busy in and out of the ring the past several weeks. She has recently been tied up with the launch of her memoir titled 'Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl'. The Man has been promoting her memoir on several platforms and shows, with an official release date of March 26. In a post on her X (formerly Twitter) account ahead of tonight's episode of SmackDown, Lynch announced that she will be touring bookstores on the East Coast. Some of the cities on her tour include New York, Boston, and Philadelphia.

The 37-year-old WWE Superstar will also be making an appearance in Los Angeles on April 13. Tickets are still available in Washington, D.C., Boston, and Madison, Connecticut.

"The Man is coming around these bookstores for The Becky Lynch Experience. Read the book. See The Man. Limited tickets remain for select events," Lynch announced.

Along with all the promotional work she has been busy with lately, The Man also took care of Nia Jax this past Monday on WWE RAW by beating her rival in a Last Woman Standing match. It was a much-needed win heading into her title match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Who are Becky Lynch's soulmates in the ring?

It's probably safe to assume that Becky Lynch's soulmate is her husband Seth Rollins. But in the ring, Lynch has had some pretty incredible rivalries over the years. She revealed during her book signing with Premiere Collectibles that her wrestling soulmates are Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. She talked about the undeniable chemistry and history that she has with Flair and that the fans never seem to get enough of them. She also praised Belair and said the pair of them always manage to create magic together inside the ring.

"The very cool thing about that is I think there's several, I think Charlotte and I obviously have an undeniable chemistry and an undeniable history. And I think no matter how many times myself and Charlotte have wrestled, I think people are always gonna want to see more. And another is Bianca Belair, she's fabulous. I love stepping in the ring with her. And every time we do, I feel like there's a little bit of magic that happens.", said Lynch [H/T Cageside Seats]

Lynch has already faced Belair one-on-one at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas, Texas. She's never gone face-to-face with Charlotte on the Grandest Stage of Them All, which might be a future match between the heated rivals and dear friends.

