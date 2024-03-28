Becky Lynch makes surprising claim about Rhea Ripley's WWE booking; seemingly takes shot at Triple H

Becky Lynch believes WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is a babyface, not a heel character.

The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month to earn a shot at The Eradicator's Women's World Championship. The two ladies are now scheduled to go head-to-head at WrestleMania XL. While Lynch is apparently the babyface in the storyline, Ripley is playing the heel character.

Nevertheless, The Man believes The Judgment Day member is a babyface. She even seemingly took a shot at WWE CCO Triple H, claiming if Ripley is a heel, "she's the worst-booked heel in history."

"If she's a heel, she's the worst-booked heel in history. If she's a babyface she's the best-booked babyface in history, but I think she's a babyface," she said.

The former RAW Women's Champion added:

"You have to approach that as if she's a babyface. She's bada**, right? She's a bada**. I am also a bada**. We are two very different people. She's dominant. She is the type that you go there is a superstar let me strap a rocket to her, send her to the moon. I'm the one that has always had to overcome. I am the Rocky Balboa in this. That's the difference. Now, how do you play to the differences and how is that interesting? So you can't be thinking heel and babyface, you have to think, 'Why do I not like this person? What is this story? How do we tell that? How do we get people invested?'" [H/T: Fightful]

Becky Lynch's WWE contract expires in June

Although Becky Lynch is currently booked for the Women's World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL, the former RAW Women's Champion recently revealed that her WWE contract expires in June.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, The Man disclosed that the company has not yet approached her for a new deal:

"No one's said anything to me," she said.

Lynch's husband Seth Rollins' contract also expires in two months. Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback recently claimed the two, alongside another former world champion, could move to AEW.

Do you think Becky Lynch will defeat Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE