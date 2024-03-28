3 unexpected major WWE stars, including a current World Champion, jumping ship to join AEW is possible, claims ex-star

Former Intercontinental Champion Ryback believes WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins could move to AEW.

Several former top superstars have joined Tony Khan's promotion over the past few years, including Hall of Famer Adam Copeland (Edge), Saraya (Paige), and Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks). Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is reportedly set to expire later this year. Although a recent report claimed he had re-signed, another quickly denied it. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch's contracts will also expire in June.

Speaking on his Ryback TV podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion addressed the possibility of The Scottish Warrior potentially moving to AEW. He claimed the move could lead to other top superstars leaving to join Tony Khan's promotion, including Becky Lynch and her husband, Seth Rollins.

"I think it's just good things are changing for the positive. And Edge took a chance going over there with that but, then again a very individual for his own benefit? Yes. But in doing that it's for the benefit of pro wrestling also. These more big names need to keep doing this and take a chance and leave WWE and show, 'No, there's another option that is, it treats us better and it's gonna be better for everybody in time,'" he said.

The former superstar added that despite people criticizing AEW's booking style, the company will soon figure it out. If WWE keeps losing its stars to its rival promotion, then Titanland will be forced to change how they treat people.

"Like, I just look at the big picture. I could just see because what's gonna happen is if McIntyre makes the jump, McIntyre is good friends with a lot of people. He's been at the core of that company for many years now. What do you think you, the Becky Lynchs, the Seth Rollins' deals come up and they know, boom, they [AEW] start getting these people with all of that. And then people, like, 'Well, AEW doesn't know how to write and this.' They're gonna get things figured out eventually that if WWE keeps losing big names, what WWE will have to do is they'll be forced to change how they treat people and improve things. So, then things are gonna keep balancing out based off of AEW's moves," he added. [From 40:33 - 41:33]

Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins are booked for massive matches at WWE WrestleMania XL

Last month, Becky Lynch won the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, her husband, World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, is scheduled to compete twice at this year's Show of Shows.

While The Visionary is set to team up with Cody Rhodes to battle The Rock and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania XL, he will defend his title against Drew McIntyre on Night Two.

The Scottish Warrior earned his shot at Rollins' championship after winning the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Last Monday on RAW, the two superstars and CM Punk had a heated mic battle. However, the segment ended with The Visionary taking out McIntyre with a superkick and a stomp.

Becky Lynch recently addressed her contract status on Getting Over with Adam Silverstein, claiming no one has reached out to her yet to negotiate a new deal. Meanwhile, her husband told Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful that he was sure he would reach an agreement with WWE, dubbing the company his "home."

Please credit Ryback TV and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

