Becky Lynch marks two years of motherhood with previously unseen photo

Becky Lynch welcomed her first child two years ago today, months after announcing her pregnancy on WWE television. During the announcement, she handed the RAW Women's Championship to Money in the Bank winner Asuka.

Lynch has shared occasional updates about motherhood on her social media accounts, but mainly keeps her private life with daughter Roux and husband, fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins, under wraps.

A few months ago, she shared photos from her 2021 wedding for the very first time. Lynch and Rollins began their relationship in 2019 after many years of friendship.

However, Big Time Becks took to Instagram in celebration of her daughter's birthday, sharing a heartfelt statement along with a rare photo of newborn Roux.

"The best 2 years," wrote Becky.

Alongside motherhood, The Man recently broke into the acting world. The former SmackDown Women's Champion starred as Cyndi Lauper in an episode of the comedy series Young Rock, and filmed a role for Marvel's Eternals that was later cut.

WWE Superstars past and present reacted to Becky Lynch's heartwarming post

The Instagram post by Becky Lynch captured the attention of many WWE Superstars, both past and present. Many commenters wished Roux a happy birthday while Sheamus, Braun Strowman and Natalya reacted with heart emojis in the comments section.

Saraya, who was known as Paige in WWE, posted the following comment:

"You looking so stunning even after giving birth! Wonder Woman! Happy bday roux"

Saraya and Lynch have crossed paths multiple times in their wrestling careers, and even formed the faction Team PCB alongside Charlotte Flair. The group was brought together when Becky and Charlotte debuted on RAW as allies of Paige against Team Bella and Team B.A.D.

SmackDown referee Jason Aters also added a comment of his own to the post, saying:

"Happy birthday, Roux!"

RAW commentator Kevin Patrick commented:

"Priceless"

Becky Lynch recently returned to the WWE ring after recovering from a separated shoulder at SummerSlam. Since her return to RAW, she has reignited her rivalry with Bayley and the rest of Damage CTRL.

