Becky Lynch mocked by top WWE RAW star on National Best Friend Day

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch was mocked on National Best Friend Day by Trish Stratus. The latter took to Twitter to post a video in which she can be seen with Becky and Lita.

Beck Lynch and Trish Stratus are currently in a feud. They went in a bout against each other at WWE Night of Champions, where Trish came out on top with a little help from Zoey Stark. Stark hid under the ring and attacked Becky as soon as she got the chance which led to Trish winning the match.

Today, Trish took to Twitter and posted the video, which showed Becky, Lita, and her before their feud, and wrote Happy National Best Friends Day.

In the video, you can see the happy scenes with the theme music of F.R.I.E.N.D.S playing in the background. At the end of the video, Trish can be seen hitting Becky in the head and saying, "Nobody is going to steal my spotlight."

You can check out the post below:

Trish, Lita, and Becky were friends before WrestleMania 39. In the weeks that followed the show, Lita and Becky were betrayed by Trish, which started a feud between The Man and Trish Stratus.

WWE Superstar Trish Stratus opened up about her comeback from retirement

Trish retired from WWE in 2006 at only 30 years of age because of her contract status and desire to focus on her family. Since her retirement, she has made a few appearances, but her latest comeback was during the buildup to WrestleMania this year.

Recently she opened up about her coming back from retirement. When asked if she was a heel, she asked what heel meant, and that she came back to spit some facts at the fans.

"What do you mean by heel? What does that mean? Spit some facts, that's right. I was like, 'I'm gonna come back and spit some facts at the fans.' You got it."

She went on to say that she wanted to be entertaining and unique after her return to the WWE. You can read more about it here.

