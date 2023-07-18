Becky Lynch has only one explanation for accepting bizarre conditions for match during WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to Twitter, seemingly explaining why she accepted some bizarre conditions for a match on RAW.

During Miz TV on this week's WWE RAW, Lynch challenged Trish Stratus to a rematch. In response, Stratus said she would accept the match under three conditions.

First of all, Lynch should face Zoey Stark and emerge victorious. Second, Lynch would need to go down on her knees and say 'Thank You, Trish' if Stark wins. Third, The Man must get a tattoo of 'Thank You, Trish' across her chest if she loses against the upstart.

After accepting all three conditions, Lynch took to Twitter to post a picture of herself backstage at RAW. In the post's caption, she hinted at being obsessed with her rivalry against Stratus.

"Maybe I am obsessed?!?!" Lynch wrote.

Becky Lynch has already faced Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark. However, she hasn't been able to come out on top against either of the two. After accepting the abovementioned conditions for a match against the Hall of Famer, The Man will aim to regain her lost momentum.

Vince Russo doesn't understand Becky Lynch losing to Zoey Stark on WWE RAW

On last week's WWE RAW episode, Becky Lynch took on Zoey Stark. However, The Man shockingly lost to the up-and-coming star. Meanwhile, WWE's booking of The Man did not sit well with Vince Russo.

The former WWE head writer said that he doesn't understand how a top star like Lynch can lose to a performer who has recently joined the main roster.

"I just don’t understand how these top stars with [sic] the company get taken to the limit when somebody comes up from NXT. Like Becky Lynch is arguably the top female in the company, I would say she is. Somebody comes up from NXT a month ago, and she’s giving the best female in the company a championship [level] match? I don’t understand," said Russo.

Russo added that Lynch losing to Stark was like a new guy beating Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson in their prime.

"Then why are you the top female in the company? This is like if you took Ali or Mike Tyson in their prime, and all of a sudden, we’re gonna put him against a guy who’s 5-0. You think this 5-0 guy is going to go toe to toe with Muhammad Ali or Mike Tyson?"

Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the next chapter in the storied feud between Lynch and Stratus. Only time will tell if The Man can secure a rematch against the Hall of Famer.

