Becky Lynch has a one-word reaction to Seth Rollins' Last Man Standing match win at WWE Fastlane

Becky Lynch has reacted to Seth Rollins' hard-fought victory over Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane 2023.

In the main event of the premium live event, Rollins defeated Nakamura for the second consecutive time. The two crossed paths in a Last Man Standing match on October 7, with The Visionary emerging victorious.

Taking to her Instagram story, Lynch sent a one-word reaction to Rollins' latest triumph over The King of Strong Style.

"King," wrote Lynch.

Check out the screengrab of Lynch's Instagram story below:

Lynch is the reigning NXT Women's Champion. She recently dethroned Tiffany Stratton to win the gold for the first time in her career. The Man is also on the back of a remarkable title defense, having beaten Stratton in an Extreme Rules match at No Mercy 2023.

Trish Stratus recently spoke about her feud with Becky Lynch

Before Becky Lynch won the NXT Women's Championship, she was in a heated feud with Trish Stratus. The WWE Hall of Famer opened up about her rivalry with The Man, which concluded in an insane Steel Cage match at Payback 2023.

On a recent episode of The Hall of Fame podcast, Stratus said that she wanted to work with Lynch for a very long time.

"Becky and I, it was something we wanted to do for a while. We had talked about it. We interacted, I guess, back in, I would say maybe, 2021 when there was a Canadian tour going on, and they were stopping in Toronto. They asked me to host the events, and so Becky and I knew we'd be getting in the ring together and doing some interactions."

The former WWE Women's Champion detailed how fans' positive response to her interactions with Lynch at Live events led to their on-screen program:

"We interacted at these live events, and it was just so good, and the fans were so into it, and then we started like a little Twitter war to the point where people were like, 'This Twitter war is better than the current storylines on TV right now.'"

Lynch will return to the ring on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, as she is set to face Tegan Nox.

