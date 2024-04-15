Becky Lynch, Pat McAfee, Nikki Bella, and more react to The Rock's MASSIVE update

Several current and former WWE personalities including Becky Lynch, Pat McAfee, and Nikki Bella have reacted to The Rock's recent social media update.

The Great One made an electrifying return to World Wrestling Entertainment at the start of this year. He then aligned with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to start a feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The two sides faced off in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL Night One, where The People's Champion and The Tribal Chief reigned supreme.

The Rock recently took to Instagram to upload a video where he talked about his latest WWE run and showed his appreciation for Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns. The Brahma Bull also made a huge announcement, mentioning that his eyes were all set on WrestleMania 41.

Many current and former WWE personalities liked The Final Boss' Instagram post, including Becky Lynch, Pat McAfee, Nikki Bella, Ivy Nile, Lexis King, Xia Li, Johnny Gargano, and more. Meanwhile, Natalya and Sam Roberts also commented on his post.

Check out a screenshot of their reactions below.

Screenshot of stars' reactions to The Rock's Instagram post [Image source: the star's IG handle]

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi said it was good to see The Rock in action at WrestleMania XL

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said the tag team match between The Bloodline and the team of Cody Rhodes & Seth Rollins delivered on expectations.

Rikishi also mentioned that he was happy to see The People's Champion back in action at WrestleMania XL.

"I felt they delivered, you know. So the prediction that I had [on the past podcast] was on point. I didn't know exactly what was gonna happen, never ever got no inside spoilers from anybody, but just from experience you're looking at the match was great, man. I thought [it] freaking delivered. You know, it was good to see The Rock back in there."

Many fans believe The Great One might face The American Nightmare at the 2024 SummerSlam Premium Live Event. It will be interesting to see what The Final Boss has planned for his future in WWE.

