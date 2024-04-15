"Something missing" from The Rock & Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL, says Bloodline member

The Rock & Roman Reigns teamed up to defeat Seth Rollins & Cody Rhodes on WWE WrestleMania XL Night One. While the match turned out to be a show-stealer, a WWE legend believes something was missing from the first night.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes faced off twice during this year’s WrestleMania. While Rhodes lost on the first night in the tag team match, he was victorious on the second night as he took home the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Meanwhile, Rikishi, who is a part of the Fatu family and a WWE Hall of Famer, has been commenting on the proceedings in the Bloodline. While he is not an active member of the group, he was featured on Rock's WrestleMania Press Event Bloodline family tree diagram alongside other stars such as Tamina and Naomi.

Real-life Bloodline member Rikishi recently spoke about the first night’s main event on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast. He had high praise for Rock and Roman Reigns and thought that the match delivered thanks to the two WWE megastars.

"I felt they delivered, you know. So the prediction that I had [on the past podcast] was on point. I didn't know exactly what was gonna happen, never ever got no inside spoilers from anybody, but just from experience you're looking at the match was great man. I thought [it] freaking delivered. You know, it was good to see The Rock back in there," Rikishi said.

He added that it was great to see The Final Boss and The Tribal Chief in incredible shape at The Show of Shows. However, he found that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were no match for them and that there was "something missing" in the battle.

"The Rock was all shredded so when you looking The Rock and Roman, and you look across the ring and you're looking at Seth and Cody, I don't know to me it was something missing. This was the beginning of the match just looking at the start, something just didn't fit for me. It just felt like you never want the heels to be more over than the babyfaces but when you're looking at those two standing there, The Rock and Roman, that's like you know that's on God level,” the WWE legend added. [27:50 - 30:20]

Rikishi continued that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were no Stone Cold or The Undertaker, and could not be taken as legit threats to The Bloodline members.

The Rock pinned Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania XL unlike Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns needed a lot of help to defeat Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, The Rock did something incredible on the first night of this year’s Show of Shows.

He was the one who pinned The American Nightmare on the first night of the show and came out to interrupt Cody on RAW to make a big statement. It looks like The Rock will return to face Rhodes down the line instead of Roman Reigns. He could look to prove that he’s better than The Tribal Chief, starting a Bloodline civil war in the process.

The seeds for the rivalry have already been planted by The Final Boss. WWE fans will just have to wait to see when the match between the two stars will take place.

