Becky Lynch pays heartfelt tribute to star after WWE release

Seth Rollins' real-life wife and WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently took to social media to pay tribute to a popular name after their shocking release from the Stamford-based promotion. It is none other than R-Truth.

R-Truth's first stint in World Wrestling Entertainment lasted only two years, but he returned to the company in 2008. Throughout the years, Truth won several titles and was a fan favorite because of his extremely hilarious segments.

The legend's final match might have been against JC Mateo on last week's SmackDown, as he recently took to social media to announce his shocking departure. In his X/Twitter post, Truth thanked everyone who supported him throughout the years and apologized to the fans for having to break the news of his release.

"Im sorry to inform you all. I just got released from WWE. I want to thank WWE for the ride, but MOSTLY I want to thank each and EVERYONE OF YOU who was along for the ride, Thank you for all the love, support, and appreciation you have given me over the years. Thank you," Truth wrote.

Several stars have since reacted to this heartbreaking news. Becky Lynch has also recently taken to her Instagram Stories to pay tribute to the star. The Man only uploaded a photo with Truth without any captions, seemingly suggesting that she was speechless after hearing about the announcement.

Multiple wrestling stars were also present in the background, including Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins.

Check out a screenshot of her Instagram Story below:

Wade Barrett sent a message after R-Truth's WWE release

After R-Truth's WWE release, Wade Barrett took to X/Twitter to send a message. The SmackDown commentator wrote that he shared several amazing memories with Truth and thanked the latter for "making the locker room better" for everyone.

"So many amazing memories with @RonKillings. Truly one of one. Thank YOU for making the locker room better for all of us. One hell of a run my friend ❤️," Wade Barrett wrote.

Check out his post below:

It remains to be seen what R-Truth has planned for his future in the pro wrestling world.

