WWE veteran thanks R-Truth for making the locker-room better

The WWE Universe has made R-Truth a worldwide trending topic ever since the veteran superstar announced his shocking release earlier today. Countless wrestlers and industry insiders have shared personal stories on the rapping wrestler, offering a glimpse at another side of Truth. Another well-respected veteran with a storied past with the 53-year-old has opened up.

R-Truth had several memorable moments during his most recent WWE run, lasting 17 years. The two-time United States Champion tried to become King of the Ring in 2010, but lost a qualifying match to Sheamus, who went on to win the competition. WWE brought the KOTR Tournament back in 2015, and this time, Truth beat Stardust to advance to the semi-final against veteran Wade Barrett. Bad News Barrett picked up the win and then defeated Neville to become King Barrett.

Barrett vs. Truth continued with the former K-Kwik winning on SmackDown and the Money in the Bank pre-show before they traded more wins. This was one of Barrett's many fond memories involving Truth, as the current SmackDown commentator explained on X/Twitter today while reacting to his WWE exit. Wade praised Truth as one-of-a-kind and thanked him for making the locker room a better place.

"So many amazing memories with @RonKillings. Truly one of one. Thank YOU for making the locker room better for all of us. One hell of a run my friend ❤️," Wade Barrett wrote.

Wade Barrett and Truth shared the ring more than 50 times between 2010 and 2015, first working together in the original NXT and during The Nexus storyline. The 44-year-old won their first singles bout on the 2010 Old School RAW. Truth won their second in December 2010, and at times, they were involved in various chases for the United States and Intercontinental Titles. Barrett leads their series of televised singles bouts 7-6.

Big E shares viral statement on R-Truth's WWE release

Kevin Owens issued a lengthy statement on his friendship with R-Truth earlier today. Big E was another high-profile name who offered a bit of details on R-Truth the man, taking to X/Twitter to recall their 13-year friendship.

"No one made me laugh backstage more than Ron. I’ve known this man for 13 years. He treated me like a brother from the very first day. Never saw him in a bad mood. A man who spread kindness and joy every chance he could," Big E wrote.

WWE Main Event on September 11, 2013, featured the only Big E vs. R-Truth singles match. The former New Day member got the win, then months later, he retained the Intercontinental Championship over Truth in five Triple Threats that included either Damien Sandow or Curtis Axel.

