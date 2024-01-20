"I don't even know if that's PG"- R-Truth recreates famous WWE moment with recent comments

WWE Superstar R-Truth revisited one of his most memorable moments in a recent interview.

Back in 2012, during a RAW segment with Wade Barrett, Truth delivered one of the most iconic lines in WWE history when he humorously said, "I don't even know if that's PG."

The former 24/7 Champion recently recreated that moment in a conversation with Peter Rosenberg. When questioned about his dining habits, Truth playfully mentioned that if he were snacking, it would be on nuts.

This brought a lighthearted moment to the chat, with Truth acknowledging his previous iconic line.

"If I am snacking, I'm snacking on some nuts. Hey, I don't even know if that's PG," R-Truth said.

R-Truth reveals which Judgment Day member pushed for his involvement with the group

R-Truth's attempts at joining Judgment Day have emerged as one of the most hilarious storylines in recent memory.

During a recent appearance on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Truth expressed his enthusiasm about his return upon learning he would be collaborating with The Judgment Day.

He disclosed that Damian Priest played a pivotal role in advocating for his involvement with the group, taking the initiative to approach Triple H and the writers.

"I was happy. I was ready to get out of the house and go back to the sport that I love. When they said I was working with Judgment Day, I was like, 'Let's do it. What are we doing?' They could have said I was working with anybody and I was ready. I will say this, Judgment Day, they all want me. Just the first promo. I will say Damian Priest, he was like, 'Bro, we should keep you around. This thing is working.' He actually went to, I think it was Hunter [Triple H] and the writers. Damian Priest fought for it," Truth said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the popular faction.

