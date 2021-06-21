Becky Lynch pens a heartfelt message for Seth Rollins on Instagram

Becky Lynch has posted a heartfelt message for her fiancee Seth Rollins on her official Instagram handle on the occasion of Father's Day.

The world celebrated Father's Day on June 20, 2021, and several pro-wrestling personalities took to social media to wish their loved ones. Becky Lynch posted a photo of Seth Rollins and their baby Roux on her official Instagram account and added a message for the SmackDown Superstar in the caption. Check out the post below:

You are the most incredible Dad to our little girl. Happy first Fathers Day @wwerollins We love you.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been engaged for about two years now

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were spotted together on various occasions back in early 2019. Both wrestlers were getting the biggest push of their careers on WWE TV at the time and went on to win the Women's and Universal titles at WrestleMania 35. Lynch made history at the event by becoming one of three women to headline The Show of Shows for the first time in history

Becky Lynch confirmed their relationship soon after, and the duo were engaged on 22 August 2019. Lynch was paired with Rollins in a WWE storyline shortly before their engagement, and here's what she had to say about the same:

"It was pretty cool. It was something different, a type of match that I've never been involved in before, nor has he. The great thing about it was how much the internet loved it and how much chemistry they said that we had. It felt good that everybody else enjoyed it as much as we did. I will always take the opportunity to slap the head off Lacey and beat up Baron Corbin. And get beat up by Baron Corbin, but that's neither here nor there."

Becky Lynch spotted at the Performance Centre, John Cena saying he’s gonna be returning, WWE teasing a Lesnar return.



Rumors have been flying around about Becky Lynch possibly gearing up for a WWE return soon. The Man was recently spotted at the WWE Performance Center with NXT's Indi Hartwell. Lynch holds major star power, and her return in front of a crowd would certainly be a sight to behold.

