"When it's time" - Becky Lynch on plans to bring back old WWE character

Becky Lynch believes "The Man" will come back around when it's the right time to do so.

In 2018, the Irish superstar moved away from her typical babyface persona and showed off a more aggressive and assertive side. This change catapulted Lynch's popularity and saw the birth of a new name: "The Man". Now, however, Lynch goes by the moniker of "Big Time Becks".

The RAW Women's Champion recently sat down with Fox News to discuss all things WWE. When asked about when she would return to her previous persona that she had before taking time off from the company, Lynch revealed she'll go back to being "The Man" when the time is right.

"When it’s time for The Man to come back around, The Man will come back around," Becky Lynch said. "Big Time Becks is what we’re going with now. But we own that. Just so you know that."

Lynch also went out of her way to make it clear that WWE owns that trademark, shutting down Ric Flair's claims that they can't use that moniker for her anymore.

Becky Lynch wants to help elevate the WWE Women's division

Lynch made her surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam back in August, where she defeated Bianca Belair in a matter of seconds to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Big Time Becks wants to step up her game in 2022 by having better matches this year than the year before. She is also looking to elevate the women's division for the future of the business.

"I want to make sure that this year I have better matches than I had last year," Becky Lynch said. "And this year I get people talking more than I did last year. It’s just constantly wanting to elevate, one myself, and two, this business and the women that are going to follow after me. One day, if my little girl wants to do this, there are no limits for her."

What do you make of Lynch's comments? Do you hope to see a return of "The Man" sooner rather than later? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

