Becky Lynch plans to end heated feud against top faction at WrestleMania

Becky Lynch plans to end her heated feud against Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39.

One of the longest feuds in WWE has been The Man's rivalry with Damage CTRL. After weeks of fighting them alone, Lynch finally found some backups in Lita and Trish Stratus. While it looked like the animosity ended when Lita and Lynch defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai for the Women's Tag Team Championship, Damage CTRL wasn't satisfied with the loss, resulting in a six-woman tag match being made official for WrestleMania 39.

Tonight's episode of RAW kicked off with a special edition of Miz TV featuring Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch. During the segment, The A-Lister asked Lynch what it felt like to get backup after realizing she couldn't beat Damage CTRL by herself.

The Man responded by insulting The Miz and his "tiny b**ls." He then tried to drive a wedge between the trio when he termed Trish and Lita backups. The latter responded by saying she didn't feel like a backup. However, she was interrupted by Damage CTRL.

Bayley accused Trish, Lita, and Lynch of treating this like any other match when it wasn't. Bayley then said that Trish and Lita weren't relevant anymore, but Trish pointed out that Lita was the current champion, making her relevant.

Bayley then said she would fulfill her dream of taking out Lynch and two Hall of Famers at WrestleMania. At this point, Lynch had enough of Bayley's talk and told her they had done nothing in recent months.

Lynch then finished the segment when she informed Damage CTRL that the rivalry would end at WrestleMania.

Following the segment, Becky Lynch emerged victorious in her match with IYO SKY. This feud has been set up perfectly for their match at WrestleMania 39.

