Becky Lynch points out her recent physical transformation that nobody had noticed

Becky Lynch revealed she has recently been bulking up ahead of WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Man won the Women's Elimination Chamber match last month to earn a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. The two stars are now scheduled to go head-to-head at WrestleMania XL. Ahead of the anticipated clash, Lynch has been working on gaining more muscle mass.

Speaking on The Black Announce Table, The Man spoke about her efforts to bulk up while addressing her Last Woman Standing match against Nia Jax last week on RAW. She claimed nobody had noticed her physical transformation.

"I've been trying to bulk, you know. Nobody's noticed. Nobody's made any comments. But I've been bulking lately. I keep telling people so that, hopefully, people will start being like, 'Hey man, you look like you're, you look like you're bulking up.' But nobody said anything," she said. [From 02:50 to 03:05]

Becky Lynch brawled with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

Last night on RAW, Becky Lynch had a heated confrontation with World Women's Champion Rhea Ripley. The two engaged in a brawl after The Man punched Dominik Mysterio in the face.

In a recent interview with Mythical Kitchen, the former RAW Women's Champion vowed to "kick Ripley's a**" at WrestleMania XL.

"No, I'm going to kick her [Rhea Ripley] a**. She's good. she's good. She's worth it. She's a star. That's what we need, right? We need more people that are on that level. So that then we can have competitive matches where you're not worrying about having to make somebody else because they're already made and she's already made. So now I can just whip her a**. She's great. It's not like I want you to do so well too. No, I don't. Sc*** you, Rhea Ripley," Lynch said.

The 37-year-old WWE Superstar recently released her autobiography, "Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl." Her husband, Seth Rollins, took to Instagram to congratulate her with a heartfelt message.

