Becky Lynch possibly takes a shot at Triple H with her t-shirt on RAW

Becky Lynch continues to take shots at Triple H on RAW. This week ahead of her match against Trish Stratus, she wore a t-shirt that seemingly took a dig at The Game for his post-SummerSlam comments.

Just for context, Triple H potentially took a dig at Becky Lynch when addressing superstars being left off the SummerSlam 2023 card. He seemingly referenced Becky Lynch's picture on social media with lemons and said that superstars left off the card needed to take lemons and make lemonade with it.

Last week on RAW, The Man literally came out with lemonade while on commentary. On the latest episode of the red brand, she wore a t-shirt with a lemon on it - taking a shot back at Triple H.

It's admittedly a hilarious little feud going on, and for all we know, it could be a running joke between the two. Fans were upset about the fact that Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus didn't happen at SummerSlam because the feud has been going on since April, and SummerSlam seemed like the perfect event to end it all.

However, given that Becky vs. Trish 3 ended in a double-count out and post-match brawl, it looks like the rivalry will be carrying over to Payback 2023 at the very least.

