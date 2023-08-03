Becky Lynch on potential WWE role after in-ring retirement

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently discussed her possible role in the promotion after eventually retiring from in-ring competition.

The Man has been in the pro wrestling industry for over a decade and is a six-time world champion, having held the RAW Women's Title twice and the SmackDown Women's Championship four times. She also secured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Lita earlier this year.

Speaking to Richard Deitsch on the Sports Media podcast, Lynch expressed interest in transitioning into the role of a commentator after her in-ring career. However, The Man was unsure if she could match the energy of current announcers like Michael Cole and Corey Graves during lengthy broadcasts.

"But now that we’re talking about it [taking up a commentary role], I think I would be fairly good at it. I do like to talk, and I like to watch wrestling, and I like to analyze wrestling and give my two cents. So, I mean, it is something. But again, it comes to this, when you think about it, RAW is over three hours. They gotta hold their pee for that long." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

Check out the podcast below:

Seth Rollins responds to Becky Lynch's latest photoshoot

Current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins sent a message to his real-life wife, Becky Lynch, following her SummerSlam 2023 photoshoot.

The Man and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus have been in a heated feud since the latter betrayed her former friend and cost her the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Lynch shared a picture of herself from a recent SummerSlam photoshoot. The Visionary responded to the images with a heartwarming message on his Instagram Story.

"Yes, folks. I'm aware I've won the lottery of life," Rollins wrote.

Checkout the screenshot of Rollins' message below:

The Stamford-based company has booked Stratus vs. Lynch for an episode of Monday Night RAW in Canada instead of The Biggest Party of the Summer. Meanwhile, Rollins is set to take on Finn Balor for the world title on Saturday.

