Seth Rollins reacts to Becky Lynch's latest photoshoot, sends wife a heartfelt message

Seth Rollins took to social media to send a message to his wife, Becky Lynch, following her SummerSlam photoshoot.

Rollins is now preparing for his upcoming World Heavyweight Title defense against Finn Balor. However, his wife, Lynch, won't be in action at SummerSlam but will face Trish Stratus on RAW in two weeks.

Taking to Instagram, Lynch posted a photo from her SummerSlam photoshoot. In reaction, Rollins sent a heartfelt message via his Instagram story.

"Yes, folks. I'm aware I've won the lottery of life," wrote Rollins.

Check out a screengrab of Rollins' Instagram story and message to Lynch:

Lynch has been feuding with Stratus for months. At Night of Champions, the Hall of Famer defeated her arch-rival after some assistance from Zoey Stark.

However, in two weeks, Stark will be banned from ringside for the rematch between Lynch and Stratus.

Seth Rollins recently opened up about his relationship with Cody Rhodes

Seth Rollins recently spoke about Cody Rhodes, who defeated the former in his WWE return match.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins stated that his relationship with The American Nightmare is "complex."

"[Are you guys not friends, you and Cody?] We are, God. Our relationship is very complex. I think that's the best way to put it. I think there's mutual respect there, obviously. I think when you have two guys at our caliber there's respect but there's also a level of competition. There's a healthy jealousy in some capacity on both sides," he said.

He added:

"You know, he has mentioned recently that we both vying constantly to be the top guy on the top show on Monday Night RAW and that's the truth. So, there's respect. Friendship? I don't know that I would go that far. But yeah, it's a very complex situation between the two of us, that's for sure."

Seth Rollins will be in action against Finn Balor at SummerSlam as he again prepares to put the World Heavyweight Title on the line.

