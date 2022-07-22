Becky Lynch has three-word reaction to Seth Rollins’ latest Twitter rant

With Seth Rollins recently going on a heated tirade on social media, he had some support from his wife, Becky Lynch.

The Visionary seems unhappy about not getting recognized for his work after seeing Cody Rhodes win the 2022 ESPY award for WWE moment of the year.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins unleashed all of his pent-up frustrations in a rant while taking a few shots at Rhodes and reminding everyone he made it on his own without a famous last name.

The rant saw fans pouring their appreciation for an infuriated Seth Rollins for his performances throughout the years. His real-life wife Becky Lynch also sent out wholesome support to her partner:

"Husband is king," Lynch wrote on Twitter.

The public support from Becky Lynch will likely calm Rollins, but we're sure he will rise to the occasion again.

With every shot he takes at Rhodes, it's sure to remind The American Nightmare that he has an opponent waiting for him after recovering from injury.

Becky Lynch has an opponent waiting for her too at Summerslam

Lynch hit a rough patch after losing the WWE RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 against Bianca Belair in an intense encounter. The momentum carrying Big Time Becks throughout her reign got lost as she went gloomy and started competing in 24/7 Title matches.

She soon started a rivalry with Asuka, culminating in a No Holds Barred match on RAW, which she ultimately won. Soon after regaining her confidence, the former champion called out Belair for a rematch for the title.

Belair accepted the challenge and spoke over on RAW Talk that she had been waiting for Lynch since their last encounter.

"Well, listen, I've been waiting for Becky since WrestleMania. Where has Becky been? I've been right here waiting. So, I did it once at WrestleMania, I'll do it again, anytime, anyplace, live event, RAW, SummerSlam, Clash at The Castle, let's do it I'm ready. So it's not gonna change, I'm gonna walk out as as miss champion."

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE If you cried last year when I beat @BiancaBelairWWE get ready to bawl this year. If you cried last year when I beat @BiancaBelairWWE get ready to bawl this year. https://t.co/oGojGnhVcV

With the feud coming full circle from where it originally started, it's going to be interesting to see who comes out on top at SummerSlam this year. Both women have vowed to redeem themselves and end the rivalry once and for all.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' rant? Do you think Becky will dethrone Belair for the title at SummerSlam? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

