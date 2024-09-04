Becky Lynch reacts to heartwarming message amid WWE hiatus

Becky Lynch reacted to a heartwarming message amid her WWE hiatus today on social media. The veteran is currently on a break from the company and has not competed in a match since May.

Author Chelsey Goodan took to social media to share that she has become friends with the former champion. She noted that the two met in a writers' group two years ago and read early drafts of their books. The former champion released her biography titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl earlier this year.

Goodan acknowledged Lynch in her book, Underestimated: The Wisdom and Power of Teenage Girls, and shared the 37-year-old's reaction on social media. Lynch shared the video on her Instagram story as well, and you can check it out by clicking here.

Liv Morgan captured the Women's World Championship from Lynch at WWE King and Queen of the Ring earlier this year in Saudi Arabia. Morgan battled The Man in a Steel Cage match for the Women's World Championship on the May 27 episode of RAW, but the 30-year-old was able to retain the title after Dominik Mysterio got involved in the match. Lynch's contract reportedly expired shortly after the match, and she is currently a free agent.

WWE legend on the challenges Becky Lynch could be facing in her life right now

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan recently shared his thoughts on Becky Lynch's hiatus from WWE and noted that she could be focusing on her family.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, The Hulkster praised Lynch as a person and noted she was "solid as a rock." However, the 71-year-old noted that she could be juggling her career and her personal life at the moment as well.

"She's [Becky Lynch] solid as a rock, and she's got her focus between career and family. It's going to be a real tough one to ride that rail, but she's on point," he said. [3:02-3:13]

You can check out the interview with Hulk Hogan in the video below:

Lynch is married to former World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins in real life. The Visionary has not appeared on WWE television since he was brutally attacked by Bronson Reed on the August 5 episode of RAW.

