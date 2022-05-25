Becky Lynch reacts to current champion dressing up like her on WWE NXT

Becky Lynch has commented on NXT Tag Team Champion Elton Prince's outfit in a recent social media post.

The Pretty Deadly member wore a white top on the latest episode of NXT 2.0, which looked similar to what Big Time Becks wore on WWE RAW on Monday night. She wore a Seinfeld-inspired shirt during a backstage segment with Adam Pierce, where she was told she would be facing Asuka in the main event of the show.

The WWE NXT Twitter account posted a photo of the two stars side by side, garnering a response from Becky Lynch.

"They all wanna be Big Time. That’s pretty…deadly. #WWENXT," Lynch wrote.

Bianca Belair heaped praise on Becky Lynch's storytelling ability

The former RAW Women's Champion is one of the best storytellers in the industry right now. She had a critically acclaimed match with The EST of WWE at WrestleMania 38, and the duo delivered one of the best matches of the night.

In a recent interview with Lucas Charpio of VL Media, Bianca Belair stated that she was able to grow as a performer by working with Lynch.

"At SummerSlam, people thought Becky Lynch killed my momentum. It was a hard pill to swallow, even for me. But in the end, working with Becky Lynch allowed me to grow tremendously as a talent at WWE. I learned a lot from her in the ring, but also outside the ring. She is a huge advocate for women’s wrestling so that it stays at the top of the map. I’m grateful to have had the chance, not only to face her, but also to have been able to tell this long story that concluded at WrestleMania."

Big Time Becks is currently set to face Asuka and Belair in a triple threat match at WWE Hell in a Cell for the RAW Women's Championship. This is her chance to reclaim the gold, as the champion doesn't have to be pinned to lose the title. Meanwhile, Pretty Deadly will defend their NXT Tag Team Championship against The Creed Brothers at the upcoming NXT In Your House event.

Edited by Angana Roy