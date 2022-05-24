"I learned a lot" - Bianca Belair hails rival’s ability as a storyteller in WWE 

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair has learned a lot from working with Becky Lynch over the last several months.

Becky Lynch made her surprise return to WWE last year at SummerSlam and went on to defeat Belair in under a minute to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion. At the time, the WWE Universe criticized the decision because it halted the momentum Belair had going into the show.

The EST of WWE recently sat down with Lucas Charpio of VL Media to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the interview, Belair talked about losing to Lynch at SummerSlam and subsequently getting the chance to feud with her. She noted that being able to work with Lynch over the course of the next several months allowed her to grow tremendously as a performer.

"At SummerSlam, people thought Becky Lynch killed my momentum," Bianca Belair said. "It was a hard pill to swallow, even for me. But in the end, working with Becky Lynch allowed me to grow tremendously as a talent at WWE. I learned a lot from her in the ring, but also outside the ring. She is a huge advocate for women’s wrestling so that it stays at the top of the map. I’m grateful to have had the chance, not only to face her, but also to have been able to tell this long story that concluded at WrestleMania."

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



“Working with Becky allowed me to grow tremendously as a talent at WWE. I learned a lot from her in the ring, but also outside the ring.”



- Bianca Belair on working with Becky Lynch via VL Media “In the ring, she’s one of the best storytellers in the promotion.”“Working with Becky allowed me to grow tremendously as a talent at WWE. I learned a lot from her in the ring, but also outside the ring.”- Bianca Belair on working with Becky Lynch via VL Media “In the ring, she’s one of the best storytellers in the promotion.”“Working with Becky allowed me to grow tremendously as a talent at WWE. I learned a lot from her in the ring, but also outside the ring.”- Bianca Belair on working with Becky Lynch via VL Media 👏👏👏 https://t.co/G6INvuo7ae

Bianca Belair has nothing but praise for Becky Lynch

Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch worked off and on from SummerSlam and WrestleMania. At The Showcase of the Immortals, Belair defeated Lynch to win the RAW Women's Championship.

Belair had nothing but praise for the months she worked with Lynch, as she stated that it was a great experience.

"Working with Becky Lynch is fantastic," Bianca Belair said. "She is a formidable competitor. In the ring, she is one of the best storytellers in the promotion. When you re-watch the WrestleMania match and dwell on her facial expressions, you can really feel his emotions. She carried this storyline on her shoulders from August until WrestleMania. Most of the time, I feel like women don’t have those long-lasting storylines that lead to a purpose. We had the chance to tell that and keep the interest of the fans."

Moving forward, Belair will take the lessons she learned from Lynch and apply them to future feuds, like the one she currently has with Asuka heading into WWE Hell in a Cell.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy the rivalry between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Colin Tessier