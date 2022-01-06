Becky Lynch comments on the WWE release of William Regal

Becky Lynch paid tribute to William Regal after the latter was released by WWE earlier today.

William Regal's legendary 22-year run with WWE has ended due to changes to NXT 2.0. The British Brawler played the role of a General Manager during his time in NXT and was instrumental in building up the brand during its early days.

Several top WWE stars had the honor of working under the guidance of William Regal, including current RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The Man took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message to her former manager stating she would forever be grateful to him for the opportunity:

The Man @BeckyLynchWWE Eternally grateful that Regal gave me a chance when I was nothing. I owe so much to him. Eternally grateful that Regal gave me a chance when I was nothing. I owe so much to him. https://t.co/ML4c4KgICa

In addition to William Regal, several other NXT-related people were released in the first wave of 2022 releases by WWE. The company cited the reason as the "continued evolution of NXT 2.0."

Other than Becky Lynch, several other WWE stars paid tribute to William Regal

Over the past few years, William Regal has served as NXT's on-screen manager while working as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.

The British Brawler is admired by up-and-coming talent as he helped young stars find their way in WWE. For years, Regal was one of the most respected figures in WWE.

Johnny Gargano @JohnnyGargano If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal If it wasn't for William Regal a lot of your favorite guys wouldn't be on television. He got so many of us "indie guys" an opportunity. He will never take credit for that, but he deserves his flowers for helping and molding this generation of wrestlers. #ThankYouRegal https://t.co/ib8GFIHHzE

The news of Regal's release came as a shock. Several stars took to Twitter to praise The Ring General and express gratitude for helping with their careers. Those who thanked Regal include current stars like Edge, Kevin Owens, and Sasha Banks, and former talents like Johnny Gargano and Karrion Kross.

William Regal is responsible for many deserving superstars getting their big break. The Gentleman Villain served Vince McMahon's promotion for over two decades and will go down as one of the most respected superstars of all time.

What are your thoughts on the departure of William Regal? Sound off in the comments and let us know!

