Becky Lynch reacts to Ronda Rousey announcing her WrestleMania opponent

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has reacted to Ronda Rousey announcing her WrestleMania 38 opponent.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her return to WWE last week after a long absence and won the 2022 women's Royal Rumble match. She then confronted Lynch on Monday Night RAW but didn't make any announcement. Last night on SmackDown, however, Rousey appeared and confirmed that she'll be challenging SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

The RAW Women's Champion had an interesting reaction, stating that Rousey made a "smart choice" to challenge Charlotte and not her.

"Smart choice, Ronnie. Go for the gazpacho," wrote Lynch in her tweet.

WWE is reportedly planning Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey for next year's WrestleMania

After Ronda Rousey's return to WWE and her win at the Royal Rumble, fans were expecting to see her challenge RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. However, she is now set to face Charlotte Flair instead.

According to a recent report by Ringside News, WWE is planning to have a singles match between these two at WrestleMania 39 instead. This could've been the reason why they chose to have Rousey face Charlotte Flair this year.

"We were told that it will “probably” be Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39. Nothing is set in stone, but the question was asked in return “who else can draw top money outside of Ronda vs Charlotte?” That being said, it is not “planned,” reported Ringside News.

Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair have a long history against each other. The three were part of the historic first-ever all women's WrestleMania main event three years ago.

Also Read Article Continues below

Rousey entered that match as the RAW Women's Champion while Charlotte Flair entered as the SmackDown Women's Champion. They both put their titles on the line in a massive "winner takes all" triple threat match involving Royal Rumble 2019 winner Becky Lynch. In the end, it was Lynch who picked up the victory and walked out as a double champion.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande