Becky Lynch reacts to Seth Rollins calling WWE Superstar a "b*tch" on Monday Night RAW

Becky Lynch recently reacted to Seth Rollins taking digs at his rival and current WWE star, Logan Paul.

Seth and Logan crossed paths during this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, where the Maverick eliminated Rollins from the bout. The two have been feuding since, and on this week's RAW, The Visionary took shots at his rival while face-timing him from The Miz's phone.

Taking to Instagram, he continued his attack on the 27-year-old. Reacting to it, Lynch praised her husband, calling him a "legend" in the process.

Check out a screengrab of Lynch's comment on Rollins' Instagram post:

Logan Paul took shots at Seth Rollins after Elimination Chamber

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins crossed paths at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

During the Men's Chamber Match, The YouTuber attacked the former Universal Champion, preventing him from beating Austin Theory for the United States Championship. Despite not being involved in the match, he entered the cage and hit Rollins with a stomp.

Fightful Wrestling @Fightful Seth Rollins celebrated with Becky Lynch and Lita after Raw last night.



WWE recently shared a behind-the-scenes clip from Elimination Chamber, and Paul was seen taking shots at Rollins.

"I'm not very happy. I had to cancel a massage today and book a flight to snowy-a** Montreal, Canada, just to ruin Seth Rollins' day. Look, I gotta do what I gotta do. My man can't stop talking smack on social media. Seth, you are going to hate what I do next, bro," said Logan Paul.

Logan and Rollins are expected to cross paths at WrestleMania 39 for an official match. The bout is yet to be confirmed but will likely be made official by next week when the two rivals come face-to-face on RAW.

Paul last competed in a singles match at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in November 2022, when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What have you made of Rollins and Paul's rivalry so far? Sound off in the comment section.

