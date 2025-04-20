Seth Rollins has left the wrestling world shocked after aligning with Paul Heyman in the main event of WrestleMania 41, where he defeated Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The Visionary's wife, Becky Lynch, has now reacted to his massive win.

Ad

Heading into the show, fans were surprised to see The Wiseman leave Reigns' side and join CM Punk to fulfill the favor he owed to him. However, none would have expected how things would transpire at The Grandest Stages of Them All.

After a grueling match that looked like it could go in any of the performers' favor, Heyman did the unthinkable when he handed a chair to Seth Rollins. He took out both opponents as a stunned Las Vegas crowd watched on in silence.

Ad

Trending

The former Universal Champion then pinned Roman Reigns for the win and established himself as the new Paul Heyman guy. Following the match, Becky Lynch took to Instagram to share her reaction to her husband's win.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Though The Man didn't explicitly write anything, she shared a footage clip of herself looking overjoyed over the events at Mania. Check it out below:

The ending to WrestleMania 41's Night One is sure to be widely talked about and could result in a new era for Seth Rollins as a vicious heel with Heyman on his side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More