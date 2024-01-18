Becky Lynch reacts to Seth Rollins showing up on WWE RAW with their daughter

Becky Lynch has shared an adorable reaction to Seth Rollins appearing with their three-year-old daughter, Roux, on WWE RAW.

The World Heavyweight Champion had a major challenge in front of him on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. He took on Jinder Mahal in the main event with his gold on the line. Before the match, The Visionary was seen walking backstage with Roux in his arms. Many fans were pleased to see Lynch and Rollins' daughter make a rare appearance on WWE TV.

WWE on FOX's Instagram handle recently posted a picture of the father-daughter from the latest episode of RAW. The Man reacted to the image with a two-word message:

"My angel," Becky Lynch wrote.

Check out Becky Lynch's reaction to the Instagram post below:

Lynch's two-word message [Image credits: Screenshot from the comments section of WWE on FOX's Instagram post]

Seth Rollins was reportedly injured on WWE RAW

The Visionary suffered a major setback during his match against Jinder Mahal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on Monday Night RAW. Despite managing to retain his title against The Modern Day Maharaja, Seth Rollins was legitmately injured during the match.

It was reported that Rollins hurt his left leg and it has become a major cause for concern for his immediate future. He was seemingly facing difficulty walking backstage after the title bout.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently speculated about Rollins' future heading into WrestleMania 40:

"This would be a bad time if he needs to be out for a couple of months. Really really bad. He's got a big program and everything, he's got a championship. If it's a week, it's a week. You know, whatever. If it's three months (...) Eight months would not be good. It'd really kill a lot of momentum and be frustrating for him. Three months would be not the greatest either. He'd miss WrestleMania for three months, yeah," he said.

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins was seemingly setting up a major program with CM Punk before being hurt. Fans must stay tuned to find out what's next for the World Heavyweight Champion.

What did you think of Seth Rollins arriving with his daughter on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here