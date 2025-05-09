Becky Lynch receives brutal warning ahead of WWE Backlash

A major WWE star delivered a warning to Becky Lynch ahead of Backlash. The veteran returned at WrestleMania 41 after a lengthy hiatus from the company.

Ad

Bayley was supposed to team up with Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41, but The Role Model was attacked ahead of their match. Lynch replaced Bayley on The Grandest Stage of Them All and captured the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Valkyria.

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria lost the titles back to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania. Big Time Becks turned heel following the match and attacked Valkyria. She will be challenging the 28-year-old for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Backlash tomorrow night.

Ad

Trending

Ahead of their title match, Valkyria took to social media today to send a warning to her Backlash opponent. The Women's Intercontinental Champion noted that she defeated Lynch at Halloween Havoc 2023 to capture the NXT Women's Championship and suggested that she would emerge victorious at the PLE tomorrow night as well.

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

"To be The Man you have to beat The Man. This time I'll beat The Man (again) to show I'm nothing like The Man at all 🪶," she wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bayley has still not returned to WWE television after being attacked by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 41.

Former WWE writer predicts Becky Lynch will win at Backlash

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Becky Lynch will defeat Lyra Valkyria at Backlash tomorrow night to become the new Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend suggested that Lyra Valkyria was going to be buried at the PLE this weekend. He noted that a victory over Lynch would be huge for Valkyria, but he does not see the company going in that direction.

Ad

"Again, do I think they will? Yes. Does that absolutely kill Bird Lady? Absolutely 1000% in my mind, yes. What gets her over is beating Becky Lynch. That's what gets her over. Again, Chris, I don't see them doing that." [2:37 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in the finals of a tournament earlier this year to become the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion. Kai was released by the promotion earlier this month, along with several other stars. It will be interesting to see which star walks out of WWE Backlash as the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More