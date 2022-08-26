Becky Lynch is receiving help from 3-time WWE Champion on a special project

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is providing Becky Lynch with support ahead of the release of her first book.

Lynch began writing an autobiography during her pregnancy in 2020. Foley, a close friend of the RAW Superstar, is a multi-time New York Times bestselling author. He has released five autobiographies, including “Have a Nice Day: A Tale of Blood and Sweatsocks.”

On his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, the 57-year-old discussed Lynch’s upcoming project.

“Becky is working on a memoir of her own,” Foley said. “I’m kinda providing a little bit of counsel there for her.”

With over two decades of writing experience, the three-time WWE Champion added that he is happy to offer any advice he can.

“If I can help make someone’s book better, not make it my book, but just make it better through what I’ve learned, then I’ll do that, so I’m gonna be on Team Becky,” Foley continued. “She’s really open to suggestions, and I love the idea of helping a friend. A memoir is about as personal project as you can possibly have.”

Foley has read “eight or nine” chapters of Becky Lynch’s book so far. He described her storytelling as “really good” and plans to give further feedback when he reads more chapters.

Becky Lynch is not the only wrestling star to receive guidance from Mick Foley

Like Foley, WWE legend Chris Jericho became a New York Times bestselling author in 2007. He has released five books in total.

Foley mentioned that he gave the current AEW star around 200 tips on how he could improve his first book:

“Over the course of about nine hours, and you can check with him, we went over every single page and I probably had 200 suggestions. It wasn’t like I was trying to turn it into my book, it was just like, ‘Okay, now that you’re taking us to Owen’s [Owen Hart’s] memorial service, now’s probably not the time for that self-deprecating humor.’”

The latest episode of Foley’s podcast focused on Vengeance 2007. He also discussed why Vince McMahon sent him home before the post-Vengeance episode of RAW.

Do you plan to read Becky Lynch's book? Let us know in the comments section.

Please credit “Foley Is Pod” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry