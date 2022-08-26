"If you're not comfortable, you don't have to be here" - Details on Vince McMahon sending unhappy WWE legend home

Mick Foley recently recalled how Vince McMahon reacted when he voiced his concerns about a WWE storyline in 2007.

The June 11, 2007, episode of RAW ended with McMahon’s on-screen character “dying” after his limousine burst into flames. Foley thought the then-WWE Chairman’s fake death storyline was insensitive to people who suffer from legitimate life-threatening illnesses.

The latest episode of “Foley Is Pod” revolved around Vengeance 2007, which took place around the same time as McMahon’s controversial angle. The WWE Hall of Famer disclosed details about a conversation he had with his former boss the day after the pay-per-view.

“I don’t know if I demanded that I leave,” Foley said. “It was probably more along the lines of, ‘Mick, if you’re not comfortable, you don’t have to be here.’”

Foley discussed the issue with Vince McMahon before the June 25, 2007, episode of RAW. At the time, it was not known why Chris Benoit failed to appear at Vengeance the previous day.

The Hardcore Legend added that news of Benoit’s double-murder and suicide came to light on his trip home from RAW.

“He was not the type of guy who would miss a match at all,” Foley continued. “The next day, after that talk with Mr. McMahon, still no sign of Chris Benoit, but Vince understands how I’m offended by that angle, and he says, ‘If you don’t wanna be part of it, go home,’ so he sent me home.”

Vince McMahon nixed his own storyline due to the Benoit tragedy. The 77-year-old defended his fake death angle by claiming to Foley that fans knew the difference between fiction and reality.

Vince McMahon brought Mick Foley back a few months later

Vengeance 2007 was headlined by a five-pack challenge between Bobby Lashley, John Cena, King Booker, Mick Foley, and Randy Orton. Cena pinned Foley to retain the WWE Championship.

Foley’s next WWE appearance took place four months later when he served as the special guest referee for Hornswoggle’s win over Jonathan Coachman on RAW. The three-time WWE Champion picked up a victory of his own against Coachman on the November 2, 2007, episode of SmackDown.

Over a decade later, Foley is on good terms with Vince McMahon. He also said on his podcast this week that he hopes to meet up with his former boss in Stamford soon.

Do you think Mr. McMahon’s fake death was in poor taste? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

