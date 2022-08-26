Details on Vince McMahon's 45-minute shouting match with WWE Hall of Famer

A memorable Vince McMahon segment in 2007 led to a verbal confrontation with legendary WWE Superstar Mick Foley.

On the June 11, 2007, episode of RAW, a limousine containing McMahon exploded at the end of the show. The then-WWE Chairman’s character was “presumed dead,” according to the company’s website. However, the controversial storyline abruptly ended two weeks later following the Chris Benoit double-murder and suicide.

Foley discussed the infamous McMahon angle on his “Foley Is Pod” podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer recalled how he argued with his former boss backstage about the storyline development.

“Before those events, the Benoit events, began to unfold, I had about a 45-minute talk/shouting match with Mr. McMahon because I hated that angle,” Foley said. “At the time, I was doing quite a bit with injured service members and I was always working with kids who were facing challenges, including imminent deaths.”

Foley Is Pod @FoleyIsPod



: VENGEANCE 2007 is available for early access NOW exclusively on "It was a fun concept for the idea because every one of the 5 participants was a former champion." #FoleyIsPod : VENGEANCE 2007 is available for early access NOW exclusively on AdFreeShows.com "It was a fun concept for the idea because every one of the 5 participants was a former champion."#FoleyIsPod: VENGEANCE 2007 is available for early access NOW exclusively on AdFreeShows.com https://t.co/h1Lg3Gjsev

Donald Trump was among those who genuinely thought Vince McMahon had died. According to Triple H, the former U.S. President called WWE to ask whether his long-time friend was still alive.

How Vince McMahon responded to Mick Foley

Samm Allen @Chef_Samm_Allen Let’s not forget when Vince McMahon tried to fake his own Death! Let’s not forget when Vince McMahon tried to fake his own Death!😂

In Foley’s opinion, WWE should use its brand of entertainment to help fans forget about their problems.

He thought the storyline was unhelpful to people who faced real life-threatening illnesses. McMahon, by contrast, saw no problem with the dramatic demise of his on-screen persona.

“He gave me 45 minutes of his time and a lot of it was yelling,” Foley continued. “I said, ‘You know who does think you’re dead? A child who is facing challenges and the prospect of death. You know who else thinks you’re dead? A U.S. service member who lost both her legs. These are people coming up to me asking about you.’ And he goes, ‘Mick, Vince McMahon didn’t die. Mr. McMahon died.’”

McMahon turned 77 years old on Wednesday. After 40 years in charge of WWE, he retired last month amid several sexual misconduct allegations.

What did you think about Mr. McMahon’s fake death storyline? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit “Foley Is Pod” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A WWE legend has slammed CM Punk's alleged actions as unprofessional here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry