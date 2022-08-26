"What did you call me?" - Vince McMahon had a special request for WWE Superstars he worked with

According to Mick Foley, Vince McMahon demanded that WWE Superstars refer to him by his character’s name in televised segments.

Foley joined the former WWE Chairman’s “Kiss My A** Club” on the August 21, 2006, episode of RAW. The segment took place one night after the Hall of Famer lost an ‘I Quit’ match against Ric Flair at SummerSlam 2006.

On his “Foley Is Pod” podcast, the 57-year-old said he referred to Vince McMahon by his first name during a backstage interview. At the time, he did not know that WWE Superstars were supposed to address their boss as Mr. McMahon on television.

“Going back to the episode where I did kiss Vince’s butt following the I Quit match with Ric, we’re live, we’re backstage but it’s a live interview so we can’t cut, and I called him Vince,” Foley recalled. “He said, ‘What did you call me?’ I thought, ‘Is this a trick question?’ I said, ‘Vince?’ He looked at me, I didn’t realize that you were supposed to refer to him as Mr. McMahon when he’s on camera.”

McMahon retired last month amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He celebrated his 77th birthday on Wednesday.

Mick Foley questioned Vince McMahon on his fake death

The June 11, 2007, episode of RAW ended with Vince McMahon’s Mr. McMahon character entering a limousine that exploded within seconds. The storyline was nixed two weeks later following the Chris Benoit double-murder and suicide.

Away from the ring, Mick Foley has worked with many people who have struggled with life-threatening illnesses. For that reason, he questioned McMahon on the logic behind faking his own death as part of a storyline.

“I went, ‘Do you think our fans know the difference [between Mr. McMahon and Vince McMahon]?’” Foley said. “He goes, ‘Of course they do.’ I’m thinking back to where I called him Vince and clearly I did not know the difference. I wasn’t aware there was a Vince McMahon, Mr. McMahon.”

Foley also discussed the time that he wondered whether he had backstage heat due to his part-time status.

