Becky Lynch reveals biggest concern about initially dating Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch shared her biggest initial concern about dating Seth Rollins in a recent interview.

Lynch and Rollins started dating in early 2019 and their relationship became public around May. It was even acknowledged on WWE television during Rollins' feud with Baron Corbin amid his reign as Universal Champion. The couple became parents to Roux in December 2020 and got married in June 2021.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Lynch discussed a variety of topics such as her wrestling career, her Irish roots, and her relationship with Rollins. One of the things The Man revealed was her main concern about dating The Visionary.

"When I first started dating Seth, I had certain reservations about it being public," Lynch said. "Not being public from the standpoint of in case things didn't work out. I knew fairly early on that he was the one and that there wasn't a more perfect person for me out there. But I was worried about us getting involved in a storyline in WWE and how that would be received."

The former RAW Women's Champion continued:

"Trying to figure out that balance, it was harder for me than it was for him. I often felt awkward, like I'm a certain way in our personal life and then I have to maintain a certain aura and a certain presence in the ring. ... I did struggle with that." (h/t Wrestling Inc.)

After teaming up at Extreme Rules 2019, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have gone their separate ways storyline-wise. Rollins turned heel before becoming a fan favorite again, while Lynch took a hiatus after getting pregnant and returned at SummerSlam 2021.

Becky Lynch opens up about being a parent

In an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast on October 2021, Becky Lynch finally discussed what it was like to become a parent. Lynch has a daughter named Roux with her husband and WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

"She's the light of my life and the best thing that’s ever happened to me," Lynch said. "…I know everybody thinks their kids are the best but I think I did make the G.O.A.T baby. She's a full night's sleep away from the perfect human." (h/t SheKnows)

Lynch and Rollins are doing a great job splitting time between being parents to Roux and being full-time WWE Superstars. They make it easy by bringing their daughter on the road with them before coming home together for their off days.

What were your reactions to Seth Rollins dating Becky Lynch back in 2019? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes