Becky Lynch reveals when she found out about facing Bianca Belair at SummerSlam

Becky Lynch made her long-awaited return to WWE at SummerSlam last August, where she defeated Bianca Belair to capture the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Man opened up when she found out about the match.

The EST of WWE was originally supposed to collide with Sasha Banks at the Biggest Party of the Summer for the title, but The Boss was removed from the match card due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Speaking to BT Sport, Becky Lynch stated that she only found out that she was going to compete at SummerSlam a day or two before the event.

"I actually really only knew what I was doing, probably, that I was going to have that match probably a day or two before," said Lynch. "I got a call on Monday, SummerSlam was on Saturday, that there was a possibility that I was needed to fill in for a match, but I didn't know entirely until Friday."

"[Bianca Belair] was preparing for a different match," Lynch added. "She had her sights set on Sasha. She also, she trusted me. That was her first mistake. She's new to the game, she hasn't been watching her entire life. DTA [Don't Trust Anybody]. It's not personal, it's business. I want to be the champ. If you're not in there to be the champ, then get out. She should have been a bit more suspicious." (H/T Fightful)

WWE had plans for Becky Lynch to return at WrestleMania 37

Lynch could've returned to WWE earlier, but plans for her highly-anticipated comeback were nixed. The company wanted her to return at WrestleMania 37, but her return date was moved to October before finally moving to August.

The Man provided more details during a recent interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

“They called me last minute, you wouldn’t have [seen me on this UK tour],” said Lynch. “Oh gosh, I thought I was going to be back by ‘Mania. I was ready to come back by ‘Mania. But look, I got the call at SummerSlam, I stayed ready. I stayed ready! I believe the original return date was October.”

Lynch is set to clash with Belair once again at Extreme Rules this Sunday for the SmackDown Women's Title.

