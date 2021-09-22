5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to win at Extreme Rules 2021

Extreme Rules 2021 is only a few days away, and it looks like a promising pay-per-view. While some have pointed out the lack of matches on the card, it might not be a bad thing.

Normally, cards that have six to eight matches tend to finish quicker and deliver as well. The Extreme Rules 2021 card seems to be a straightforward one and not a pay-per-view that will drag on unnecessarily.

The overall lack of hype might also mean that Extreme Rules 2021 could quietly turn into one of the pay-per-views of the year. Here are five superstars who desperately need to win at the event:

#5. 'The Demon' Finn Balor - Set for a big defeat at Extreme Rules 2021?

After an unsuccessful attempt at the Universal Championship on SmackDown, Finn Balor got an instant rematch for Extreme Rules 2021. This time, however, it won't be The Prince - it will be The Demon.

The match-up is a great one, especially since Roman Reigns and Balor have had incredible bouts virtually every time they faced off. Their most recent Universal title bout on the Blue brand was another example of that.

However, there is one big problem - Finn Balor is highly unlikely to beat The Tribal Chief, and one could argue that it isn't the right time or place for him to do so either.

So far, Balor has only suffered one defeat as The Demon in over six years - against Samoa Joe at Takeover: The End. That was his final NXT appearance, and WWE did a good job on the main roster of protecting his alter-ego, although their overall handling of Finn Balor was questionable.

When he moved back to NXT from 2019 to 2021, he avoided using The Demon persona, describing it as a "crutch" and a "step backward", but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Either that or the company wants to use The Demon because of its marketability aspect it. Whatever it is, Balor is in a position where he desperately needs to win at Extreme Rules 2021. But will he? It seems unlikely.

Roman Reigns is having the best run of his career, and he's doing so well that even a year into his Universal title reign, it's hard to see anyone worthy of dethroning him at the moment.

To add to that, he has Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel 2021 next month. WWE mentioned that if Reigns loses at the upcoming pay-per-view, the bout against Lesnar will be a non-title one, but even that seems unlikely.

