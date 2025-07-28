  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Becky Lynch reveals new WWE finishing move

Becky Lynch reveals new WWE finishing move

By Robert Lentini
Modified Jul 28, 2025 23:18 GMT
Lynch will be defending her title at SummerSlam 2025 this weekend. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Lynch will be defending her title at SummerSlam 2025 this weekend. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Becky Lynch revealed a new WWE finishing move following her victory at Evolution 2025. Big Time Becks got the better of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat match at the PLE earlier this month to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Man boasted about her victory at Evolution and her "slick" cover of Bayley to win the match. Becky Lynch noted that her husband, Men's Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins, complimented her on the move and claimed he didn't know she could be so smooth.

The Women's Intercontinental Champion added that she was considering making her pin her new finisher and referring to it as "The Lynch Pin."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The slickest of all time! My husband talked to me after that and he goes, ‘I didn't know you could be so smooth.’ I said, ‘I picked you up, didn't I?’. That might become my new finisher. The Lynch Pin," she said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

What Went Wrong for Hulk Hogan? Watch Here!

youtube-cover
Ad

Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley earlier this month on WWE RAW to become the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria will be challenging Lynch for the title in a No Disqualifications match at SummerSlam this weekend.

Vince Russo admits he is confused by Becky Lynch's WWE storyline

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently admitted that he was confused by Becky Lynch's storyline on WWE television.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo commented on the ongoing rivalry between Lynch, Valkyria, and Bayley. The veteran admitted that he didn't know what the storyline was supposed to be anymore on RAW.

"I'm so confused with the whole thing with Bayley and Lyra and Becky. I'm so confused by the whole thing, bro. I really am. I'm trying to follow it, but they're fighting and they're friends and they're teaming. I'm just so confused by the whole thing. I don't know. I don't know what the story is," Russo said. [23:34 onwards]
Ad

You can check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Becky Lynch captured the title from Valkyria at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this year. It will be fascinating to see which star leaves SummerSlam 2025 as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications