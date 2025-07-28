Becky Lynch reveals new WWE finishing move

Becky Lynch revealed a new WWE finishing move following her victory at Evolution 2025. Big Time Becks got the better of Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple Threat match at the PLE earlier this month to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, The Man boasted about her victory at Evolution and her "slick" cover of Bayley to win the match. Becky Lynch noted that her husband, Men's Money in the Bank winner Seth Rollins, complimented her on the move and claimed he didn't know she could be so smooth.

The Women's Intercontinental Champion added that she was considering making her pin her new finisher and referring to it as "The Lynch Pin."

“The slickest of all time! My husband talked to me after that and he goes, ‘I didn't know you could be so smooth.’ I said, ‘I picked you up, didn't I?’. That might become my new finisher. The Lynch Pin," she said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley earlier this month on WWE RAW to become the number one contender for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. Valkyria will be challenging Lynch for the title in a No Disqualifications match at SummerSlam this weekend.

Vince Russo admits he is confused by Becky Lynch's WWE storyline

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently admitted that he was confused by Becky Lynch's storyline on WWE television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo commented on the ongoing rivalry between Lynch, Valkyria, and Bayley. The veteran admitted that he didn't know what the storyline was supposed to be anymore on RAW.

"I'm so confused with the whole thing with Bayley and Lyra and Becky. I'm so confused by the whole thing, bro. I really am. I'm trying to follow it, but they're fighting and they're friends and they're teaming. I'm just so confused by the whole thing. I don't know. I don't know what the story is," Russo said. [23:34 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Becky Lynch captured the title from Valkyria at WWE Money in the Bank earlier this year. It will be fascinating to see which star leaves SummerSlam 2025 as the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

