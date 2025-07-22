Triple H’s booking of SummerSlam feud leaves ex-WWE employee confused: “I don’t know what the story is” (Exclusive)

WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, is building towards a huge SummerSlam event next month. This year's event is scheduled to be the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, which makes it an even bigger show. Nine matches have been announced for the event so far, with even the WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion being defended at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo claims that the booking of the Women's Intercontinental Championship feud has left him confused. Last week's episode of RAW saw Bayley and Lyra Valkyria fight it out to challenge Becky Lynch for the title, with Valkyria coming out on top.

This week saw both Valkyria and Bayley team up to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Addressing the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo said that he doesn't know what the story is between these three individuals.

"I'm so confused with the whole with the Bayley and Lyra and Becky. I'm so confused by the whole thing, bro. I really am. I'm trying to follow it, but they're fighting and they're friends and they're teaming. I'm just so confused by the whole thing. I don't know. I don't know what the story is," Russo said. [23:34 onwards]

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria will face each other for the Women's IC Title for the third time in singles action at SummerSlam 2025. While she wasn't able to get herself in the title match, Bayley may end up interfering in the match and prove to be pivotal in how the match ends, considering it's a no-disqualification match now.

