Becky Lynch reveals the reason why she won't work with her husband on WWE TV again

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have become WWE's power couple since their relationship was revealed back in 2019. The couple was given the chance to work together on-screen just a few months after their romance was revealed, but it wasn't what the company was expecting.

Rollins and Lynch worked together throughout their feud with Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin, but the couple later noted how awkward it was to work with their real-life partner as their on-screen persona.

In her Becky Lynch The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl autobiography, the former Women's Champion revealed the reason why she disliked working with her husband on WWE programming.

"We had no idea how to interact with each other on-screen, I was used to being a badass. He was too, and in this mushy, muddled TV relationship we were just plain awkward. Or "cringe" as was often the word used to describe it online. Blending the two worlds didn't work for me, as I was two completely different people in each of them," she wrote.

Lynch noted that she was The Man on WWE TV which made it hard for her to be a character around her husband, off-screen she was completely different and she found the two merging completely difficult.

Seth Rollins' character also found it difficult since he was seen as "The Man's man" rather than his persona when he was with Lynch.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins haven't worked in WWE together since

The WWE Universe was excited about the couple's new relationship when it was officially revealed five years ago and it was a ratings hit for them to be put together for a storyline.

After they defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, the two stars returned to their divisions and haven't worked together since. Rollins was a heel so he wasn't part of Becky Lynch's pregnancy announcement and the couple hasn't crossed paths since she made her return to the company back in 2021.

While the WWE Universe is aware that Lynch and Rollins are married and have a daughter, it appears that they are much better on-screen as singles stars than they are as a couple.

