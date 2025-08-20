  • home icon
Becky Lynch reveals the stunning 5-word response that a WWE fan gave her after viral video emerged

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 20, 2025 19:56 GMT
From SummerSlam 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
From SummerSlam 2025 (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

A video went viral a little over a month ago that revealed a wholesome story featuring Becky Lynch. The current Women's Intercontinental Champion revealed the shocking yet hilarious aftermath of that moment.

A WWE fan went viral on TikTok, revealing that on the July 7th edition of RAW in Rhode Island, Becky Lynch ran to the aid of a fan who fell off a wheelchair. She apparently spoke to the fan for a few minutes, and the fan wished her well before they parted ways.

But on the latest episode of What Do You Want To Talk About? with Cody Rhodes, she revealed that the fan told her, "I hope Bayley beats you," despite being helped up by her. This was undoubtedly quite a stunning response, but a hilarious one nevertheless:

Becky Lynch already has one child, but she revealed on the same episode of What Do You Want To Talk About? with Cody Rhodes that she is open to having another. The context of it all was adorable, as it was a request made by her daughter, Roux.

Cody Rhodes asked The Man what was next for her after accomplishing virtually everything in wrestling. Big Time Becks revealed that her daughter asked her for a little brother once she was done with wrestling:

"My family is amazing. I love that my daughter is always, oh god. She’s always asking for a little brother. She wants a little brother. so that's one of those things. I'm really loving wrestling. I'm loving the acting roles that I'm getting. Kind of feel like momentum is on my side and eventually, I would love another one. Gotta kind of figure that out. She said, it’s like the worst thing she could possibly say to me. She’s like, ‘When you’re done working, when you make enough money, then can I have my little brother?"' Lynch said. [From 10:40 to 11:18]
Lynch also sarcastically commented on Naomi's pregnancy, joking that it was irresponsible for her to be getting pregnant while she was the champion. This was, of course, meant to be a joke as she went through the exact same thing.

The only difference was that the pregnancy occurred over a year into her reign as RAW Women's Champion.

