Becky Lynch reveals slight injury she suffered on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch suffered a minor injury during her confrontation with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio of the Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

The Man did the WWE Universe a favor by punching "Dirty" Dom square in the jaw last Monday. It led to a brawl with Ripley, who was not happy about what her WrestleMania 40 opponent did to her little "Dom Dom."

However, it seems like the No. 1 contender was injured during the brawl. A fan asked her about the incident, and she revealed that she suffered a small cut on her finger for punching Dom in the face.

"You know, I got a little cut on my finger, but the more I look at it, the more it looks like Dom's face. I should get it tattooed for memory," Lynch said.

The fan was one of many people at Barnes & Noble in New York City on Tuesday for Becky Lynch's book signing. Lynch has been heavily promoting her memoir titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, which was released yesterday.

Her injury was not too severe since she was able to sign autographs during the book signing. It probably won't affect her upcoming title match with Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch confirms her contract ends in June

It has been rumored that Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have expiring deals with WWE. Lynch recently confirmed on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani that their contracts are ending in June.

In regards to a new contract, The Man is not worried about WWE not making an offer because she has proven her worth over the years.

"At this stage in the game, I have so much confidence in my ability, and my worth. I'm not worried," Lynch said.

Lynch is also unsure if a new deal will be signed before WrestleMania 40. She has a big match against Rhea Ripley, while her husband and current World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has his hands full at the event.

Rollins will team up with Cody Rhodes to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns in the main event of Night 1. He will also defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre with CM Punk on commentary.

