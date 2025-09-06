Becky Lynch ruined an iconic SmackDown moment; WWE veteran launches angry rant: "You look like an F-ing idiot" (Exclusive)

WWE star Becky Lynch was in action on SmackDown, cutting a promo on CM Punk. However, former company writer Vince Russo felt she ruined the whole segment with her facial expressions.

The Man once again laid her hands on CM Punk this week. During a confrontation with the star, Becky slapped The Best in the World, claiming that he was pathetic and couldn't do anything about it. Punk walked out of the ring, stating that he would never hit a woman. However, AJ Lee returned as her husband's backup and demolished Lynch in the ring.

During the latest episode of BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo explained that Lynch looked foolish during the return. He pointed out that everyone present in the arena and watching at home expected AJ to show up, but Lynch's expressions made her seem clueless. The writer tore into The Man, claiming that she was overrated and ruined the moment.

"Becky Lynch is the only one on this entire planet that is surprised that AJ Lee comes out. That is what is called an oversell, and you look like an F-ing idiot. You're the only one who doesn't have a clue that AJ is back. That's why I think Becky Lynch is so overrated because you look like an idiot. You took us out of the moment. You were the only one, of everyone in the arena, you were the only one that had no idea that AJ Lee was coming."

AJ Lee's return has sown the seeds of a huge showdown between the two couples.

It will be interesting to see if WWE books a huge mixed tag team match at the upcoming Wrestlepalooza event later this month.

