Becky Lynch's backstage reaction to Seth Rollins' non-PG outburst after CM Punk's WWE return

Becky Lynch's reaction to the events of Survivor Series: WarGames has now been revealed.

At Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Seth Rollins was beyond livid after seeing CM Punk make his return to WWE after nine long years. He was seen yelling at Punk and showing the middle finger to the veteran. The duo's real-life rivalry isn't exactly a secret at this point.

Seth Rollins recently appeared on the SI Media podcast and shared details about the incident after Survivor Series: WarGames went off the air. Rollins revealed what exactly happened with him and Becky Lynch after he went backstage following Punk's big return:

"My wife was there and I had a few people kind of corral me, I suppose. My wife is pretty good at understanding my temperament and making sure I'm level when I need to be. Kudos to her, she made sure I didn't get into any more trouble. There were enough people there who knew that I would be upset in the moment and to take care of me and it didn't get too chaotic." [H/T Fightful]

Also read: 49-year-old WWE Superstar gets pinned for the first time in 528 days; previous pinfall loss was against Seth Rollins

Becky Lynch appeared on TV with CM Punk back in 2020

CM Punk had a brief stint with WWE Backstage on FOX from 2019 to 2020. One episode in early 2020 featured then-RAW Women's Champion Lynch.

One of the segments on the episode saw Punk, Lynch, and Paige, aka Saraya, talking about the matches they were the most proud of.

The Man picked two bouts: her outing with Charlotte Flair at WWE Evolution 2018 and her Hell In A Cell match against Mercedes Moné, aka Sasha Banks. CM Punk picked his singles match against John Cena on an episode of RAW in 2013.

Would you like to see a confrontation between Becky Lynch and CM Punk on WWE TV somewhere down the line? Sound off in the comments section below.

Braun Strowman reveals the greatest talker in history here