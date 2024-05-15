Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn share unseen backstage photo after WWE RAW; both pen emotional messages

Monday's WWE RAW was another action-packed show on the road to the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE. Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn shared a backstage photo with emotional messages to the WWE Universe.

The Intercontinental Champion defeated Otis in a non-title match with a Helluva Kick in just over two minutes. Zayn later saved his opponent from bullying by Chad Gable, who caused the loss by berating his partner. Due to IYO SKY and Kairi Sane's interruption, the Women's World Champion defeated Dakota Kai in a 10-minute non-title match via DQ. Lyra Valkyria saved Lynch from Damage CTRL's attack, but Liv Morgan nailed the champion with a sneak attack from behind.

The Man and The Great Liberator posted on Instagram after RAW to share the same backstage photo from the Gorilla Position.

Zayn captioned his upload with a three-word subtle brag after a hectic show.

"We did alright," Sami Zayn wrote with the photo of Becky Lynch.

Lynch then posted the photo on her Instagram account, captioning it with a nod to her fellow redhead.

"Ginger Snaps on top. @samizayn," Becky Lynch wrote with the photo of Sami Zayn.

The Underdog From The Underground and Big Time Becks will compete at the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring PLE later this month. Zayn will defend the Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat match against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed, while Lynch will defend the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring updated line-up

WWE will return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Saturday, May 25, for the first-ever King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

Tournament finals to crown the 23rd King of the Ring and the second Queen of the Ring will be held at the big event. Next week's RAW will feature two semifinal matches - Gunther vs. Jey Uso and IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria. The winners will earn their spots in the finals.

Becky Lynch will defend the Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will defend against Bronson Reed and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat match.

The main event will be a big Champion vs. Champion match with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and United States Champion Logan Paul.

WWE recently confirmed a one-hour Kickoff pre-show to air that day. The PLE will be held at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, KSA.

